PRCC Foundation hosts annual Scholarship Donor Recognition Dinner
Published 2:55 pm Friday, November 11, 2022
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Olivia Bender Cafeteria saw a convergence of donors and students on November 7 at the annual Donor Dinner hosted by the PRCC Alumni Association and Development Foundation. The dinner serves to both thank donors and connect them with many of the students who received scholarships through the Foundation.
Attendees were provided with highlights of PRCC including the college’s continued growth and standing of being the fourth-largest community college in the state with record enrollment. They also were treated to a performance by The Voices, an elite performing group of PRCC Students.
The ability to afford tuition can seem like an insurmountable hurdle for some students. Through the generosity of donors to the Foundation, the creation and sustainment of scholarships can help remove financial obstacles making obtaining an education possible.
“Please know how grateful we are for your contributions to the lives of our students,” PRCC President, Dr. Adam Breerwood said. “We are humbled, honored and grateful for our continued growth and successes. We are in the business of changing lives and we could not do it without you.”
Executive Director of Development Foundation/Alumni Association Delana Harris shared the importance of the scholarships along with the work the Foundation does for the college. Donors and scholarship representatives have contributed to over 200 scholarships and provide over half a million dollars in funding support to PRCC students each year.
“PRCC continues its history of excellence by providing educational opportunities while also creating a first-class student experience. The PRCC of today would not be possible without the support from our alumni and community partners.
“Scholarship programing plays a vital role in the college’s ability to recruit the best students from our surrounding areas. But more importantly, scholarships encourage student retention and help to ensure that students graduate.”
Donors at the dinner appreciated the opportunity to meet some of the students impacted by their generosity. This was true for PRCC alumnus Allen Anderson of Anderson Design Center.
“I never miss the Scholarship Dinner because it lets me see firsthand the quality of students enrolled at PRCC,” said Anderson. “I enjoy fellowshipping with the students and other donors as it helps me keep what I am doing real. Real students with real needs make it worthwhile.”
Students who attended could meet the donors and thank them.
“I really enjoyed the dinner,” said Triston Hickman who received the L.A. Hurst, Jr. Endowed Scholarship. “It was nice to get the opportunity to meet and fellowship with my donor. I am very thankful for the scholarship opportunity, and I am glad I got to thank my donor in person.”
MAROON MINDS SCHOLARSHIPS
Students in this group have earned a scholarship that represents a specific pathway, major, competitive GPA requirement and excellence in the classroom.
Jordan Aaron – Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship
Nate Anderson – Coach Alvin Doyle & Coach Brookie Hayden Scholarship
Lana Bagley – Hollis & Elaine Byrd Mathematics Education Scholarship
Auiana Baker – Peggy Dease Associate Degree Nursing Scholarship
Christian Bates – Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship
Jordan Belsome – Leo W. Seal, Jr. Memorial Scholarship
Kaitlin Bennett – Smith-Carver Criminal Justice Endowed Scholarship
Audrey Bolin – Ray Patten Memorial Scholarship
Demarrio Booth – Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship
Alex Bordelon – Louis & Catherine Ladner Auto Mechanics Scholarship
Caleb Bourne – Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship
Madelynn Bowley – Zoe McGovern Griffing Teacher’s Scholarship
Valerie Bowling – Virginia Mauldin Lowe Memorial Scholarship
Jaycee Bridgers – Dr. Becky Askew Scholarship for Medical Students
Olivia Broom – Dr. Ted J. Alexander Endowed Leadership Scholarship
Mollie Brown – Poplarville Eye Clinic Scholarship
Jessica Burns – Charlotte Odom Associate Degree Nursing Scholarship
Thomas Bush – Harry Cole (Memorial) Machine Shop Scholarship
Krystal Chailland – Dr. & Mrs. John W. Askew Jr. Dental Hygiene Scholarship
Kate Chandler – American Legion Auxiliary, Dept. of MS Steel Magnolias
Abraham Contreras – Robert A. McArthur, Sr. Memorial Scholarship
Bailey Craft – Dr. Ted J. Alexander Endowed Leadership Scholarship
Logan Cuevas – Joe M. Clearman Nursing Scholarship
Bryn Daughtery – Earlora Holden Christian Athlete Scholarship
Dalton Davis – Rotary Club of Poplarville Scholarship
Yvette Dean – Mississippi Power Heritage Scholarship
Jeremy DeJean – Dr. Ted J. Alexander Endowed Leadership Scholarship
Cortez Dennis – Dickey’s BBQ Pit Scholarship
Lauren Dewease – Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship
Allie Dossett – Charlotte Odom Associate Degree Nursing Scholarship
Matthew Dudenhefer – Anderson Paint & Carpet One Construction & Design Scholarship
William Fennell – Leo W. Seal, Jr. Memorial Scholarship
Dewayne Frison – Kohler Ready to Work Scholarship
Mackenzie Galbraith – Dr. Ted J. Alexander Endowed Leadership Scholarship
Allison Glasscock – Arthur Moore & Jessie Mae Smith Gandy Scholarship
John Goodwin – Making the Difference Scholarship
Mitchell Greer – Harry Cole (Memorial) Machine Shop Scholarship
Javien Griffith – Dr. Ted J. Alexander Endowed Leadership Scholarship
Anna Groves – Estep Academic Scholarship Brandon
Gwin Herzog – CPA Company Accounting Scholarship
Jordyn Hall – Diane & Daphne Tate Memorial Scholarship
Shameka Hamilton – Knight Practical Nursing Scholarship
Jake Harrington – Ronald T. Barr Memorial Scholarship
Jacob Hodgins – Dr. Ted J. Alexander Endowed Leadership Scholarship
Kadience Houston – Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship
Micayla Jefferson – Allen-Howse Scholarship
Alexis Johnson – Peggy Dease Associate Degree Nursing Scholarship
Kayde Ladne – r Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship
Madison Lang – Margaret Fairley Rogers Memorial Nursing Scholarship
Chloe LeBlanc – Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship
Brianna Lee – Grant Family Scholarship
Dalton Lee – Henry “Rudy” & Carolyn Smith Thomas Memorial Scholarship
Brianna Lee – Jack Sidney Wilkinson Fellowship Scholarship
Kobe Lee – Rotary Club of Hattiesburg
Katherine LeMay – Making the Difference Scholarship
Emma Lenoir – Herb & Cheryl Frierson Family Scholarship
Aidan Levy – Dr. Thomas J. & Patricia Malone Honors Institute Scholarship
Dylan Lowe – Kohler Ready to Work Scholarship
Marleigh Mangum – Dr. & Mrs. Stanley Hill Dental Hygiene Scholarship
Jenna Mark – Peggy Dease Associate Degree Nursing Scholarship
Jaylen Martin – Ellucian Technology Management Scholarship
Adrienne McCalpin – Charlotte Odom Associate Degree Nursing Scholarship
Alexander Mercer – Max R. Pierce Automotive VoTech Scholarship
Morgan Miller – Jack Sidney Wilkinson Fellowship Scholarship
Sam Miller – The Asbury Foundation Scholarship
Samuel Mitchell – Weathers Career-Tech Scholarship
Robert Monk – Cary & Ann Williams Scholarship
Edwin Montes – Walter McCann Instrumentation/ Electronics Scholarship
Jenna Morrison – Erlene McCarty Smith Scholarship
Raven Newell – Hugh & Juanita White Nursing Scholarship
Celeste Nuccio – Diane & Daphne Tate Memorial Scholarship
Alex Perry – Dickey’s BBQ Pit Scholarship
Rykera Peters – The Asbury Foundation Scholarship
Natasha Pierson – Hugh & Juanita White Nursing Scholarship
Lillian Pope – Dr. & Mrs. Stanley Hill Dental Hygiene Scholarship
Reese Pruitt – Mississippi Power Heritage Scholarship
Isaiah Ramsey – Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship
Payton Rayborn – James & Jacquelyn Ginn Memorial Scholarship
Olivia Reid – Rotary Club of Poplarville Scholarship
Seth Relayson – Pearl River County Homebuilders Scholarship
Madison Riley – Parish Tractor Scholarship
Kenya Robinson – Craig Griffing Nursing Scholarship
Shanya Rogers – Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship
Anna Rowell – Raymond & Annelle Saucier Scholarship
Faith Russell – Helen Moody Beech Memorial Cosmetology Scholarship
Kayla Skinner – Pamela M. McGill Memorial Scholarship
Harrison Slade – Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship
Brannon Smith – David R. Smith Endowed Scholarship
Ryan Sorrells – Virginia A. Magee (Memorial) Nursing Scholarship
Abreonna Taylor – The Asbury Foundation Scholarship
Carshell Thompson – Mississippi Power Heritage Scholarship
Kara Walden – Betty Lou Courtney Hudson Memorial Scholarship
Erin Walters – Estep Academic Scholarship
Jennifer Watts – Jessica Victoria House Memorial Scholarship
Evan Windham – Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship
Eryrol Yarborough – Mississippi Power Heritage Scholarship
HEART OF GOLD SCHOLARSHIPS
These students participate in an average of two extracurricular activities and have membership in clubs and organizations while still maintaining excellent academic standards. They are true representatives of the Wildcat Way.
Elizjah Abram – Marion/Jefferson Davis County Alumni Association Scholarship
Marianna Acosta – St. Michael’s Foundation Scholarship
James Archiable – St. Michael’s Foundation Scholarship
Destiny Askew – Verlene Cole Forrest/Lamar County Alumni Association Scholarship
Ethan Aultman – Verlene Cole Scholarship
Christian Bates – Hancock County Alumni Association Scholarship
Kaleb Billiot – Mae Moody Galmiche Memorial Scholarship
Kristal Blye – St. Michael’s Foundation Scholarship
Jaden Bolling – Verlene Cole Forrest/Lamar County Alumni Association Scholarship
Caydence Bond – Picayune Lions Club Scholarship
Bethany Boyd – Coach John & Miriam Russell Scholarship
Constantine Brackman – Duane Raanes Family Scholarship
Mary Bosarge – Lucien & Connie K. Bourgeois Scholarship
Brooke Breaux – Angelina Barbieri Navoy Memorial Scholarship
Ayden Breaux – Poplarville First United Methodist Etheridge Memorial Scholarship
Madeline Browning – Annelle Steele Memorial Scholarship
Miriam Burkhamer – John C. Harden Scholarship
Jessica Burns – Verlene Cole Forrest/Lamar County Alumni Association Scholarship
Grant Byrd – Michael Sprinkell Memorial Band Scholarship
Cassidy Cartwright – J.S. & Kathryn Moody Scholarship
Brandi Cathcart – St. Michael’s Foundation Scholarship
Christopher Comeaux – Hancock County Alumni Association Scholarship
Destiny Cooley – Dewey W. & Quay Webb Camp Scholarship
Nyla Covington – Be the Change Scholarship
Maddie Cuevas – Cayce Seal Memorial Scholarship
Joshua Daniels – Dr. Wes & Dora Mae Estey Eagle Scout Scholarship
Cara Davis – Donald K. Robbins Memorial Scholarship
Fisher DeCamp – Cayce Seal Memorial Scholarship
Jared Dickens – Picayune Kiwanis Scholarship
Tyler Dungan – Francis & Joyce Herrin Scholarship & Marion/Jefferson Davis County Alumni Assoc. Scholarship
Caleia Eatman – Verlene Cole Forrest/Lamar County Alumni Association Scholarship
Ryder Evans – John Clearman-Baptist Student Union Scholarship
Joshua Fairley – Warren & Virginia Rawls Holden Memorial Scholarship
McKenzie Favre – Hancock County Alumni Association Scholarship
Victoria Fischer – Monica Lisa Alexander Memorial Scholarship
Cody Flynt – Jack & Nancy Regan Scholarship
Joseph Forsman – Dr. Kyle Hill Band Scholarship
Ladd Gex – Hancock County Alumni Association Scholarship
Lane Gex – Hancock County Alumni Association Scholarship
Sierra Ginn – Alma Stringer Polk Memorial Scholarship
Deedwin Hawthorn – Naomi Kendrick Memorial Scholarship
Triston Hickman – L.A. Hurst, Jr. Endowed Scholarship
Emily Hill – Norman Rouse Memorial Scholarship
Alexandria Hollingsworth – John Houston Family Scholarship
Avery Holmes – Amber Owens Sumrall Memorial Softball Scholarship
Omarion Husband – Blake Broom Scholarship
Kentrell Jackson – Keith Daniels Memorial Scholarship
Cierra Johnson – Classes of 1939–1942 Scholarship
Hunter Kahl – Ball Family Scholarship
Joelisa Kelly – Katrina Overall McDonald Memorial Scholarship
Chelsea Kiley – James Horris & Minnie Rae Pigott Scholarship & St. Michael’s Foundation Scholarship
Hunter Ladner – Coast Electric Power Association Scholarship
Makenna Ladner – Lucy Prince Seal Memorial Scholarship
Laurne Anne Lagasse – Katrina Overall McDonald Memorial Scholarship
Dominick LaMartina – St. Michael’s Foundation Scholarship
Carson Lewelling – Coach Douglas Manton Memorial Scholarship
Emily Loftin – Hancock County Alumni Association Scholarship
Canaan Logan – Pearl River County Alumni Chapter Scholarship
Katelyn Mclain – Katrina Overall McDonald Memorial Scholarship
Breleigh Miller – Hancock County Alumni Association Scholarship
Alexia Morgan – Jack & Nancy Regan Scholarship
Jordyne Morris – Ronald P. Tynes “A Hand Up” Scholarship
Meghan Morrow – William “Dub” Herring Scholarship
Emily Moucheron – Francis & Joyce Herrin Scholarship
Haley Myers – Vernon Broome Memorial Scholarship
Luke Oldmixon – Pearl River County Alumni Chapter Scholarship
Riley Passman – Bobby Cochran Memorial Scholarship & Boston Comeaux Memorial Scholarship
Landen Payne – Arthur B. Nicholson Memorial Scholarship
Janna Peterson – Lucien & Connie K. Bourgeois Scholarship
Hannah Picazo – Sebe Dale Family Scholarship
Alyssa Powell – Annelle Steele Memorial Scholarship
Roy Reed – Katrina Overall McDonald Memorial Scholarship
Hailee Riddle – Pearl River County Alumni Chapter Scholarship
Brinson Roger – s L.A. Hurst, Jr. Endowed Scholarship
Aaron Rush – Cayce Seal Lineman Memorial Scholarship
James Sanders – St. Michael’s Foundation Scholarship
Samantha Shows – Hancock County Alumni Association Scholarship
Shamyah Sims – Berlon Lee Scholarship
Jala Singleton – Picayune Lions Club Scholarship
Britney Slade – St. Michael’s Foundation Scholarship
Kyle Sloan – St. Michael’s Foundation Scholarship
Tyler Smith – Dolores Thomas & Martin T. Smith Scholarship
Johan Smith – Hancock County Alumni Association Scholarship
Karol Smith – LaRue & Mary Jean Saulters Scholarship
Nicholas Sullivan – Hancock County Alumni Association Scholarship
Savannah Sylvest – R.E.L. Sutherland Memorial Scholarship
Caley Thornhill – Clark & Lucy Robertson Memorial Scholarship
Wyatt Tomlinson – John Clearman-Baptist Student Union Scholarship
Jason Townsend – Dobie Holden Memorial Scholarship
Kaeleb Trayner – Ken Langnecker Scholarship
Brooke Vasquez – Malone Choral Scholarship
Kayleigh Warren – Eric James “Poncho” Wildcat Scholarship
Alec Weary – PRCC Board of Trustees Scholarship
Brittney West – St. Michael’s Foundation Scholarship
Caleb Wheat – Jean Baughman Wessel Templeton Scholarship
Whitney Whitfield – Ball Family Scholarship
Amanda Williams – Dewayne Stuckey Scholarship-Marion County
Madelyn Williamson – St. Michael’s Foundation Scholarship
Michaya Wilson – Hollie N. & William M. Davis, Jr. Scholarship
