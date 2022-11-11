PRCC Foundation hosts annual Scholarship Donor Recognition Dinner Published 2:55 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Olivia Bender Cafeteria saw a convergence of donors and students on November 7 at the annual Donor Dinner hosted by the PRCC Alumni Association and Development Foundation. The dinner serves to both thank donors and connect them with many of the students who received scholarships through the Foundation.

Attendees were provided with highlights of PRCC including the college’s continued growth and standing of being the fourth-largest community college in the state with record enrollment. They also were treated to a performance by The Voices, an elite performing group of PRCC Students.

The ability to afford tuition can seem like an insurmountable hurdle for some students. Through the generosity of donors to the Foundation, the creation and sustainment of scholarships can help remove financial obstacles making obtaining an education possible.

“Please know how grateful we are for your contributions to the lives of our students,” PRCC President, Dr. Adam Breerwood said. “We are humbled, honored and grateful for our continued growth and successes. We are in the business of changing lives and we could not do it without you.”

Executive Director of Development Foundation/Alumni Association Delana Harris shared the importance of the scholarships along with the work the Foundation does for the college. Donors and scholarship representatives have contributed to over 200 scholarships and provide over half a million dollars in funding support to PRCC students each year.

“PRCC continues its history of excellence by providing educational opportunities while also creating a first-class student experience. The PRCC of today would not be possible without the support from our alumni and community partners.

“Scholarship programing plays a vital role in the college’s ability to recruit the best students from our surrounding areas. But more importantly, scholarships encourage student retention and help to ensure that students graduate.”

Donors at the dinner appreciated the opportunity to meet some of the students impacted by their generosity. This was true for PRCC alumnus Allen Anderson of Anderson Design Center.

“I never miss the Scholarship Dinner because it lets me see firsthand the quality of students enrolled at PRCC,” said Anderson. “I enjoy fellowshipping with the students and other donors as it helps me keep what I am doing real. Real students with real needs make it worthwhile.”

Students who attended could meet the donors and thank them.

“I really enjoyed the dinner,” said Triston Hickman who received the L.A. Hurst, Jr. Endowed Scholarship. “It was nice to get the opportunity to meet and fellowship with my donor. I am very thankful for the scholarship opportunity, and I am glad I got to thank my donor in person.”

MAROON MINDS SCHOLARSHIPS

Students in this group have earned a scholarship that represents a specific pathway, major, competitive GPA requirement and excellence in the classroom.

Jordan Aaron – Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship

Nate Anderson – Coach Alvin Doyle & Coach Brookie Hayden Scholarship

Lana Bagley – Hollis & Elaine Byrd Mathematics Education Scholarship

Auiana Baker – Peggy Dease Associate Degree Nursing Scholarship

Christian Bates – Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship

Jordan Belsome – Leo W. Seal, Jr. Memorial Scholarship

Kaitlin Bennett – Smith-Carver Criminal Justice Endowed Scholarship

Audrey Bolin – Ray Patten Memorial Scholarship

Demarrio Booth – Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship

Alex Bordelon – Louis & Catherine Ladner Auto Mechanics Scholarship

Caleb Bourne – Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship

Madelynn Bowley – Zoe McGovern Griffing Teacher’s Scholarship

Valerie Bowling – Virginia Mauldin Lowe Memorial Scholarship

Jaycee Bridgers – Dr. Becky Askew Scholarship for Medical Students

Olivia Broom – Dr. Ted J. Alexander Endowed Leadership Scholarship

Mollie Brown – Poplarville Eye Clinic Scholarship

Jessica Burns – Charlotte Odom Associate Degree Nursing Scholarship

Thomas Bush – Harry Cole (Memorial) Machine Shop Scholarship

Krystal Chailland – Dr. & Mrs. John W. Askew Jr. Dental Hygiene Scholarship

Kate Chandler – American Legion Auxiliary, Dept. of MS Steel Magnolias

Abraham Contreras – Robert A. McArthur, Sr. Memorial Scholarship

Bailey Craft – Dr. Ted J. Alexander Endowed Leadership Scholarship

Logan Cuevas – Joe M. Clearman Nursing Scholarship

Bryn Daughtery – Earlora Holden Christian Athlete Scholarship

Dalton Davis – Rotary Club of Poplarville Scholarship

Yvette Dean – Mississippi Power Heritage Scholarship

Jeremy DeJean – Dr. Ted J. Alexander Endowed Leadership Scholarship

Cortez Dennis – Dickey’s BBQ Pit Scholarship

Lauren Dewease – Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship

Allie Dossett – Charlotte Odom Associate Degree Nursing Scholarship

Matthew Dudenhefer – Anderson Paint & Carpet One Construction & Design Scholarship

William Fennell – Leo W. Seal, Jr. Memorial Scholarship

Dewayne Frison – Kohler Ready to Work Scholarship

Mackenzie Galbraith – Dr. Ted J. Alexander Endowed Leadership Scholarship

Allison Glasscock – Arthur Moore & Jessie Mae Smith Gandy Scholarship

John Goodwin – Making the Difference Scholarship

Mitchell Greer – Harry Cole (Memorial) Machine Shop Scholarship

Javien Griffith – Dr. Ted J. Alexander Endowed Leadership Scholarship

Anna Groves – Estep Academic Scholarship Brandon

Gwin Herzog – CPA Company Accounting Scholarship

Jordyn Hall – Diane & Daphne Tate Memorial Scholarship

Shameka Hamilton – Knight Practical Nursing Scholarship

Jake Harrington – Ronald T. Barr Memorial Scholarship

Jacob Hodgins – Dr. Ted J. Alexander Endowed Leadership Scholarship

Kadience Houston – Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship

Micayla Jefferson – Allen-Howse Scholarship

Alexis Johnson – Peggy Dease Associate Degree Nursing Scholarship

Kayde Ladne – r Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship

Madison Lang – Margaret Fairley Rogers Memorial Nursing Scholarship

Chloe LeBlanc – Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship

Brianna Lee – Grant Family Scholarship

Dalton Lee – Henry “Rudy” & Carolyn Smith Thomas Memorial Scholarship

Brianna Lee – Jack Sidney Wilkinson Fellowship Scholarship

Kobe Lee – Rotary Club of Hattiesburg

Katherine LeMay – Making the Difference Scholarship

Emma Lenoir – Herb & Cheryl Frierson Family Scholarship

Aidan Levy – Dr. Thomas J. & Patricia Malone Honors Institute Scholarship

Dylan Lowe – Kohler Ready to Work Scholarship

Marleigh Mangum – Dr. & Mrs. Stanley Hill Dental Hygiene Scholarship

Jenna Mark – Peggy Dease Associate Degree Nursing Scholarship

Jaylen Martin – Ellucian Technology Management Scholarship

Adrienne McCalpin – Charlotte Odom Associate Degree Nursing Scholarship

Alexander Mercer – Max R. Pierce Automotive VoTech Scholarship

Morgan Miller – Jack Sidney Wilkinson Fellowship Scholarship

Sam Miller – The Asbury Foundation Scholarship

Samuel Mitchell – Weathers Career-Tech Scholarship

Robert Monk – Cary & Ann Williams Scholarship

Edwin Montes – Walter McCann Instrumentation/ Electronics Scholarship

Jenna Morrison – Erlene McCarty Smith Scholarship

Raven Newell – Hugh & Juanita White Nursing Scholarship

Celeste Nuccio – Diane & Daphne Tate Memorial Scholarship

Alex Perry – Dickey’s BBQ Pit Scholarship

Rykera Peters – The Asbury Foundation Scholarship

Natasha Pierson – Hugh & Juanita White Nursing Scholarship

Lillian Pope – Dr. & Mrs. Stanley Hill Dental Hygiene Scholarship

Reese Pruitt – Mississippi Power Heritage Scholarship

Isaiah Ramsey – Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship

Payton Rayborn – James & Jacquelyn Ginn Memorial Scholarship

Olivia Reid – Rotary Club of Poplarville Scholarship

Seth Relayson – Pearl River County Homebuilders Scholarship

Madison Riley – Parish Tractor Scholarship

Kenya Robinson – Craig Griffing Nursing Scholarship

Shanya Rogers – Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship

Anna Rowell – Raymond & Annelle Saucier Scholarship

Faith Russell – Helen Moody Beech Memorial Cosmetology Scholarship

Kayla Skinner – Pamela M. McGill Memorial Scholarship

Harrison Slade – Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship

Brannon Smith – David R. Smith Endowed Scholarship

Ryan Sorrells – Virginia A. Magee (Memorial) Nursing Scholarship

Abreonna Taylor – The Asbury Foundation Scholarship

Carshell Thompson – Mississippi Power Heritage Scholarship

Kara Walden – Betty Lou Courtney Hudson Memorial Scholarship

Erin Walters – Estep Academic Scholarship

Jennifer Watts – Jessica Victoria House Memorial Scholarship

Evan Windham – Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Scholarship

Eryrol Yarborough – Mississippi Power Heritage Scholarship

HEART OF GOLD SCHOLARSHIPS

These students participate in an average of two extracurricular activities and have membership in clubs and organizations while still maintaining excellent academic standards. They are true representatives of the Wildcat Way.

Elizjah Abram – Marion/Jefferson Davis County Alumni Association Scholarship

Marianna Acosta – St. Michael’s Foundation Scholarship

James Archiable – St. Michael’s Foundation Scholarship

Destiny Askew – Verlene Cole Forrest/Lamar County Alumni Association Scholarship

Ethan Aultman – Verlene Cole Scholarship

Christian Bates – Hancock County Alumni Association Scholarship

Kaleb Billiot – Mae Moody Galmiche Memorial Scholarship

Kristal Blye – St. Michael’s Foundation Scholarship

Jaden Bolling – Verlene Cole Forrest/Lamar County Alumni Association Scholarship

Caydence Bond – Picayune Lions Club Scholarship

Bethany Boyd – Coach John & Miriam Russell Scholarship

Constantine Brackman – Duane Raanes Family Scholarship

Mary Bosarge – Lucien & Connie K. Bourgeois Scholarship

Brooke Breaux – Angelina Barbieri Navoy Memorial Scholarship

Ayden Breaux – Poplarville First United Methodist Etheridge Memorial Scholarship

Madeline Browning – Annelle Steele Memorial Scholarship

Miriam Burkhamer – John C. Harden Scholarship

Jessica Burns – Verlene Cole Forrest/Lamar County Alumni Association Scholarship

Grant Byrd – Michael Sprinkell Memorial Band Scholarship

Cassidy Cartwright – J.S. & Kathryn Moody Scholarship

Brandi Cathcart – St. Michael’s Foundation Scholarship

Christopher Comeaux – Hancock County Alumni Association Scholarship

Destiny Cooley – Dewey W. & Quay Webb Camp Scholarship

Nyla Covington – Be the Change Scholarship

Maddie Cuevas – Cayce Seal Memorial Scholarship

Joshua Daniels – Dr. Wes & Dora Mae Estey Eagle Scout Scholarship

Cara Davis – Donald K. Robbins Memorial Scholarship

Fisher DeCamp – Cayce Seal Memorial Scholarship

Jared Dickens – Picayune Kiwanis Scholarship

Tyler Dungan – Francis & Joyce Herrin Scholarship & Marion/Jefferson Davis County Alumni Assoc. Scholarship

Caleia Eatman – Verlene Cole Forrest/Lamar County Alumni Association Scholarship

Ryder Evans – John Clearman-Baptist Student Union Scholarship

Joshua Fairley – Warren & Virginia Rawls Holden Memorial Scholarship

McKenzie Favre – Hancock County Alumni Association Scholarship

Victoria Fischer – Monica Lisa Alexander Memorial Scholarship

Cody Flynt – Jack & Nancy Regan Scholarship

Joseph Forsman – Dr. Kyle Hill Band Scholarship

Ladd Gex – Hancock County Alumni Association Scholarship

Lane Gex – Hancock County Alumni Association Scholarship

Sierra Ginn – Alma Stringer Polk Memorial Scholarship

Deedwin Hawthorn – Naomi Kendrick Memorial Scholarship

Triston Hickman – L.A. Hurst, Jr. Endowed Scholarship

Emily Hill – Norman Rouse Memorial Scholarship

Alexandria Hollingsworth – John Houston Family Scholarship

Avery Holmes – Amber Owens Sumrall Memorial Softball Scholarship

Omarion Husband – Blake Broom Scholarship

Kentrell Jackson – Keith Daniels Memorial Scholarship

Cierra Johnson – Classes of 1939–1942 Scholarship

Hunter Kahl – Ball Family Scholarship

Joelisa Kelly – Katrina Overall McDonald Memorial Scholarship

Chelsea Kiley – James Horris & Minnie Rae Pigott Scholarship & St. Michael’s Foundation Scholarship

Hunter Ladner – Coast Electric Power Association Scholarship

Makenna Ladner – Lucy Prince Seal Memorial Scholarship

Laurne Anne Lagasse – Katrina Overall McDonald Memorial Scholarship

Dominick LaMartina – St. Michael’s Foundation Scholarship

Carson Lewelling – Coach Douglas Manton Memorial Scholarship

Emily Loftin – Hancock County Alumni Association Scholarship

Canaan Logan – Pearl River County Alumni Chapter Scholarship

Katelyn Mclain – Katrina Overall McDonald Memorial Scholarship

Breleigh Miller – Hancock County Alumni Association Scholarship

Alexia Morgan – Jack & Nancy Regan Scholarship

Jordyne Morris – Ronald P. Tynes “A Hand Up” Scholarship

Meghan Morrow – William “Dub” Herring Scholarship

Emily Moucheron – Francis & Joyce Herrin Scholarship

Haley Myers – Vernon Broome Memorial Scholarship

Luke Oldmixon – Pearl River County Alumni Chapter Scholarship

Riley Passman – Bobby Cochran Memorial Scholarship & Boston Comeaux Memorial Scholarship

Landen Payne – Arthur B. Nicholson Memorial Scholarship

Janna Peterson – Lucien & Connie K. Bourgeois Scholarship

Hannah Picazo – Sebe Dale Family Scholarship

Alyssa Powell – Annelle Steele Memorial Scholarship

Roy Reed – Katrina Overall McDonald Memorial Scholarship

Hailee Riddle – Pearl River County Alumni Chapter Scholarship

Brinson Roger – s L.A. Hurst, Jr. Endowed Scholarship

Aaron Rush – Cayce Seal Lineman Memorial Scholarship

James Sanders – St. Michael’s Foundation Scholarship

Samantha Shows – Hancock County Alumni Association Scholarship

Shamyah Sims – Berlon Lee Scholarship

Jala Singleton – Picayune Lions Club Scholarship

Britney Slade – St. Michael’s Foundation Scholarship

Kyle Sloan – St. Michael’s Foundation Scholarship

Tyler Smith – Dolores Thomas & Martin T. Smith Scholarship

Johan Smith – Hancock County Alumni Association Scholarship

Karol Smith – LaRue & Mary Jean Saulters Scholarship

Nicholas Sullivan – Hancock County Alumni Association Scholarship

Savannah Sylvest – R.E.L. Sutherland Memorial Scholarship

Caley Thornhill – Clark & Lucy Robertson Memorial Scholarship

Wyatt Tomlinson – John Clearman-Baptist Student Union Scholarship

Jason Townsend – Dobie Holden Memorial Scholarship

Kaeleb Trayner – Ken Langnecker Scholarship

Brooke Vasquez – Malone Choral Scholarship

Kayleigh Warren – Eric James “Poncho” Wildcat Scholarship

Alec Weary – PRCC Board of Trustees Scholarship

Brittney West – St. Michael’s Foundation Scholarship

Caleb Wheat – Jean Baughman Wessel Templeton Scholarship

Whitney Whitfield – Ball Family Scholarship

Amanda Williams – Dewayne Stuckey Scholarship-Marion County

Madelyn Williamson – St. Michael’s Foundation Scholarship

Michaya Wilson – Hollie N. & William M. Davis, Jr. Scholarship

