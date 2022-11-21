PRCC: CNA graduation Published 9:40 am Monday, November 21, 2022

HATTIESBURG – The following students graduated Friday (Nov. 18) from the Certified Nurse Aide evening course offered by Pearl River Community College at the Lowery Woodall Advanced Technology Center in Hattiesburg. They are from left: Sylina Bolton of Petal, Jordyn Jenkins of Lumberton, Marlena Jenkins of Hattiesburg, Veonca Ducksworth of Hebron, Sherry Swails of Hattiesburg, Brittany McKean of Hattiesburg, Jolean Wiley of Hattiesburg, Precious Moore of Jackson and Valerie McNair of Petal. In the front is Clifford Stewart of Greenville.

Program instructor is Adison King. Enrollment is currently underway for Spring 2023 classes. For information, call 601-554-4646 or visit the Woodall Advanced Technology Center.

