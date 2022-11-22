Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 Claimed Tuesday drawings: Mega Millions reaches an est. $259 million; Mississippi Match 5 grows to an est. $474,000 Published 4:36 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

JACKSON, MISS – One lucky Mississippi Lottery player from Biloxi claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, Nov. 9, drawing of Powerball®.

The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Rd., Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball.

However, he did not purchase the Powerplay option, which was 2. Adding the $1 Powerplay would have increased his win to $100,000.

Jackpot Update

The jackpots in the draw games continue to grow, led by tonight’s Mega Millions® jackpot, which has reached an estimated $259 million with an estimated cash value of $131.4 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is worth an estimated $474,000. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is now up to an estimated $30 million with an estimated cash value of $15.3 million.

Gift Responsibly

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation encourages everyone to play and gift responsibly this holiday season through the 2022 Gift Responsibly Campaign. As a reminder, all lottery players must be 21 years or older to play Mississippi Lottery games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. The Mississippi Council on Problem and Compulsive Gambling operates a help line for problem and compulsive gamblers. Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Holiday Closure

The Mississippi Lottery office in Flowood will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of Thanksgiving. Offices will reopen Monday, Nov. 28.