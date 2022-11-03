Poplarville working to develop Main Street program Published 5:01 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

During Tuesday’s regular meeting of Poplarville’s Board of Alderman, the Board supported the creation of a Main Street program and accepted a grant for the Poplarville radio tower.

The Board approved a motion to provide a letter of support to Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival Director Jacob Cochran, who is forming a Poplarville Main Street program. Main Street programs are non-profits. He’s already formed a Board and Alderman Bobby Nestle said he would volunteer as a board member to assist in the formation of the program. Nestle also aims for the program and city to work together.

Creating a Poplarville Main Street program will provide opportunities for many grant opportunities. Just this year, 48 Mississippi Main Street communities received $100,000 or more in legislative funding.

Cochran said he’s assembled a board of directors who represent various fields, including architects, business owners, real-estate developers, graphic designers, lawyers and more.

Cochran asked the Board for their blessing to continue to work together to create a Main Street organization in Poplarville to help continue to develop and preserve the city of Poplarville. The Board agreed to provide Cochran with a letter of support.

Mayor Louise Smith and the Board accepted a $6,500 quote from Control System Inc. to replace the existing radio at the elevated water tank in Poplarville.

During the departmental reports, Code Enforcement Officer Kolby Davis said the incoming Popeye’s fast-food restaurant is now in the framing stage of construction. No completion date was announced.

City Clerk Marnie Ready asked the Board to surplus two old televisions at City Hall due to breakage.