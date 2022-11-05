Poplarville Hornets win in playoff opener Published 11:04 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

The Hornets clinched a 40-12 win over the Pass Christian Pirates Friday night in the first round of the playoffs. The Hornets had a hot start, leading 34-0 at half.

Poplarville’s first score came at the 10:10 mark. After four plays covering 60 yards, Maurice Travis capped the drive off with a 5-yard rush. The Hornet’s second score occurred in 12 plays covering 66 yards when Travis scored his second touchdown of the night this drive off a six-yard rush. Poplarville’s third touchdown occurred at the 10-minute mark, when Matt Will connected with Benny Jarvis Jr. for a 33-yard strike. The fourth touchdown came at the 9:24 mark of the second quarter when Will completed a 22-yard over the shoulder pass to Travis to lead 27-0. Poplarville’s final score of the half came at the 6:16 mark when Will took it 82 yards up the middle for a 34-0 touchdown.

Out of the third quarter Pass Christian found the end zone at the 8:43 mark, but their PAT was blocked and the score was 34-6.

Poplarville found the end zone in the mid fourth quarter when Travis capped of a drive with a 68-yard touchdown run, giving the Hornets a 40-6 lead. Pass Christian scored the game’s final touchdown at the 7:46 mark with a goal line rush but failed to convert for two points.

Head Coach Jay Beech wasn’t happy about the 3 turnovers Poplarville had on offense but said the Hornets helped make winning plays.

“We got to practice better and hard so we can be ready come Friday night,” he said.

Hornets will host Newton County Friday Nov, 11 at 7 p.m.