Police assist in stoping shoplifting Published 1:15 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

On November 10th 2022 a local business made a report to the Picayune Police Department of multiple shopliftings that occurred between October 12th 2022 and November 6th 2022 costing the business $2,653.05 in revenue. The investigation was assigned of detectives of the Picayune Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and as the investigation progressed with assistance from the business W/M Malcolm B. Ladner, DOB: 10-10-1988 who lived at 508 Barth Rd. Poplarville MS 39470, was developed as a suspect and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Detectives from Picayune PD along with Investigators for the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department located Ladner at his residence and took him into custody. During this W/M Jestan Wahl, DOB: 04-19-200 who also resides at 508 Barth Rd. Poplarville MS 39466, was located and identified as a second suspect involved in the same shopliftings. Detectives then obtained consent to search the residence and during this recovered several thousand dollars in property belonging to the business which will now be returned. Both Ladner and Wahl were taken into custody and both charged with Felony Shoplifting, Grand Larceny, and Conspiracy to Commit Shoplifting. Both were subsequently housed at the Pearl River County Jail pending appearances in the Picayune Municipal Court.

Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave and his department thanks the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in this case.