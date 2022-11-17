Picayune school Board approves bid for lawn care near baseball, airport community

Published 9:09 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

By David Thornton Jr.

From left, Picayune School District Board member David Mooneyhan, and Picayune Superintended Dean Shaw, evaluating the bid received from Darby’s Lawn Excellence LLC, for 16th section lawn matters.

During Thursday’s Picayune School District Board meeting, the Board received and approved one bid for the 16th section land matters. The bid was received from Darby’s Lawn Excellence LLC, in the amount of $10,560 per year for a three-year contract.

The 16th section land is located at the corner of the Picayune baseball field connecting with the airport. There are several different lots in that community that require necessary lawn care.

