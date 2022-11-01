Picayune man dies in three vehicle collision in Pearl River County

Published 9:44 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

By Special to the Item

On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 11:29 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County.

A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43 when it collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 65-year-old Dewanna Flynt, of Franklinton, LA, and a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by 65-year-old Ruthanna Hinton of Gulfport, MS, both traveling north on Highway 43.

Donald C. Schneider received fatal injuries from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

