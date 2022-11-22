Picayune and Poplarville Library goes fine free Published 4:12 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

The Pearl River Central Library System in Picayune and Poplarville is now a fine free library. There will no longer be overdue fines on shelved books/items at the Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial and The Poplarville Public Library.

Said by Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library Director, Lamont Pearson, studies show that fines have little to no impact on the return of library items. Items including DVD’s and magazines do not apply to the fine free policy or study.

Things that do apply, books and other items will still have a due date. There is 14-day grace period. There is a new auto renewing system and after those first 14 days, readers are automatically renewed for another 14 days. After those addition 14 days are up, the State issues the books from overdue to now a lost book. There is a $25 fee that is associated with a lost book or item. A lost fee can be waived after the return of the lost item.

“All you have to do is bring it back in and then we take off the $25 fee,” said Pearson.

“After a title has been overdue for 21 days, it changes from overdue to lost. At this time a lost fee is generated. However, this fee will be waived once the title is returned.”

Another thing being added to the library is a Candy Land theme. From December 1 through mid January pending on success, the library will decorate its space as the Candy Land board game. The staff is currently making and putting decorations up in preparation for December 1. All ages are welcomed to walk through and play the life sized Candy Land game.

More books will be coming in at both library locations. PRCLS received a $6,495 grant from the Mississippi Library Commission and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. These funds are being used to purchase juvenile titles for both library branches. So far the Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial as added over 135 books to its shelves.

Lastly both the Friends of the Poplarville Public Library and the Friends of Crosby Memorial Library adopted a Young Adult membership level. Young adults, 25 years old and younger, can become a Friend of the Library for free.