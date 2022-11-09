Phillips caps fall season in third-place Published 3:17 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

JASPER, Ala. — Matthew Phillips posted a third-place individual finish to lead the East Mississippi Community College men’s golf team in its final action of the fall campaign. The two-day Jefferson State Community College Pioneer Invitational concluded Tuesday at Musgrove Country Club.

Phillips, out of Columbus Christian Academy, opened the fall-ending tournament by firing a personal collegiate-best, 2-under-par 69 to stand in a five-way tie for first place. The sophomore then carded an ever-par 71 during Tuesday’s final round to place third behind runner-up Linus Landahl of Andrew CC (69-70—139) and individual medalist Joe Pennington from Coastal Alabama CC (70-67—137). Phillips’ two-day score of 2-under-par 140 earned him all-tournament honors.

A reigning NJCAA Division II Gulf District Championship participant for the Lions, Phillips capped the 2022 fall season with back-to-back top 10 individual finishes. The Steens native tied for ninth place individually two weeks ago with a three-round total of 224 (71-76-77) at the MGCCC Fall Invitational played at Windance Country Club in Gulfport. As an EMCC freshman, Phillips led the team in scoring during all but one of the Lions’ eight tournaments in 2021-22.

As a team on the 6,516-yard, par-71 layout, the EMCC Lions finished 12th out of 15 teams in their fall finale while improving 11 strokes on Tuesday with a final-round 304. Sophomore Spence Davis, a transfer from Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, shaved five strokes off his opening-round score to finish tied for 28th individually at 149 (77-72). EMCC’s lineup card in the JSCC tourney was rounded out by freshmen Carter Martin (82-81—163; T-66th), Ben Boggan (87-80—167; T-75th) and Daniel Martin (87-82—169; 79th).

Coach Ashton Maddaloni’s EMCC Lions are slated to open the MACCC’s 2023 spring golf schedule, Feb. 6-7, at The Oaks Golf Club in Pass Christian.