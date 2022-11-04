Pfc Damian Laquasha Heidelberg Memorial Intersection dedicated in Clarke County Published 4:34 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

HATTIESBURG, MISS. – On Thursday, Nov. 3, the intersection of Mississippi Highway 18 and U.S. Highway 45 located in Clarke County was designated as the “Pfc Damian Laquasha Heidelberg Memorial Intersection” in honor of Pfc Damian Laquasha Heidelberg, a U.S. Army soldier who died while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Pfc Heidelberg grew up in Clarke County and attended school in the Quitman School District. After several months in the Job Corps, he joined the U.S. Army on September 17, 2002. He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division Fort Campbell, Kentucky, as an administrative specialist.

While Pfc. Heidelberg was deployed in Iraq, his logistics convoy was ambushed. During the firefight, he attended to the wounded and refused to leave the area, despite enemy fire, until all injured soldiers were evacuated. He was described by members of his unit as “a soldier who had in him the making of a true hero.” He departed this life on November 15, 2003, fighting for his country in Mosul, Iraq.

“Today we honor Pfc Heidelberg and always remember that freedom truly isn’t free,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “From now on, when you see the “Pfc Damian Laquasha Heidelberg Memorial Intersection” sign, I hope you’ll remember all the heroes like Damian who protect America and keep our freedom intact.”

The ceremony was held at Bethel United Methodist Church in Shubuta. Southern Transportation Commissioner Tom King; Troy Smith, Mississippi House of Representatives; and Rev. Lonnie Nickerson were among the distinguished guests who spoke at the dedication ceremony.

For more information on memorial highway dedications visit GoMDOT.com.