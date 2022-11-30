Pensacola State tops Bulldogs Published 10:35 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast lost its first women’s basketball game at the new Dantzler Arena on Tuesday night, falling 61-55 to Pensacola State.

The Bulldogs are now 3-2, while the Pirates improve to 9-2.

Gulf Coast dug a big hole in the second quarter, trailing by 13 with 4:30 left. They went on a 14-2 run over the next three minutes and were behind 32-27 at halftime.

A slow third-quarter start saw the Bulldogs put them behind by 11 before an 11-2 run got them within three at the final break.

The pattern continued in the fourth quarter, with the Pirates starting on a 10-1 run, aided by Gulf Coast missing four-of-five free throw attempts. The Bulldogs wouldn’t cut the deficit under six the rest of the way.

Simaru Fields (Fr., Gulfport/Gulfport) led Gulf Coast with 19 points, and Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain) was the only other Bulldog in double-digits with 13.

Gulf Coast will close out the fall portion of it schedule next week with a pair of games. Hinds visits Dec. 5 at 6 p.m., and Lawson State is at Perk two days later at 5:30 p.m. Both games will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

