Odum, Showalter named to All-Region squad

Published 1:24 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast placed two players from its MACCC South-winning team on the All-NJCAA Region 23 team.

 

Wide receiver Keymari Odum and kicker Gabe Showalter were named to the 26-person squad.

Odum, a sophomore from Haines City, Fla., led the country by averaging 93.9 receiving yards and with 61 receptions, which is the third-most in school history. He’s second with 10 touchdowns.

 

Showalter, a freshman from St. Martin, made 42 of 43 point-after attempts and eight of his 10 field goals. He shined on kickoffs, where Gulf Coast led the country with a 61.1-yard average. He had 32 touchbacks on 61 kickoffs.

 

Odum and Showalter are now eligible for NJCAA All-American honors. That team will be announced Dec. 19.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

