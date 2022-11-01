No. 17 Gulf Coast plays Friday at 1:30 Published 1:16 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s soccer team got two pieces of news on Monday.

Combined, it means the No. 17 Bulldogs will play No. 12 Pearl River in the NJCAA Gulf South District semifinals Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Gulf Coast learned it was back in the NJCAA Division II Top 20 in the early afternoon, and the official bracket was announced later in the day.

No. 2 Jones, which is hosting the tournament after winning the MACCC, will play Hinds in the final game of the day. The final will be Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

The ultimate winner this weekend will advance to the national championship, which will be played Nov. 14-19 in Tucson, Ariz.

Gulf Coast will almost certainly need to win it all in Ellisville to advance. There are four at-large bids to the national tournament, but the Bulldogs would not be likely to receive one.

NJCAA Gulf South District Men’s Soccer Tournament

Ellisville

Seeds are based on MACCC regular-season finish

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 4

1:30 p.m.: No. 4 Gulf Coast vs. No. 3 Pearl River

7:30 p.m.: No. 7 Hinds vs. No. 1 Jones

Final

Sunday, Nov. 6

6:30 p.m.: Winners of Friday’s semifinals

