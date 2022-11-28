New home for families finishing a home Published 12:49 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

On Monday, Nov. 28, the Mississippi Land and Home Sale LLC hosted an open house and grand ribbon cutting in celebration of their new location. They are now located at 325 North Main St in Picayune MS. Mississippi Land and Home Sale also used the grand opening as a meet and greet with their agents. They are an eight-team membered staff with Mary Fleming as the Owner and Broker. They include five realtors, Kayla Vegas, Judy Melancon, Michael Babin, Martha Mercado and Kristy Watkins. Then there’s Bookkeeper Petrina Hayes and Office Assistant June Crider.

“I’m excited about being back in town, I grew up in Picayune, I grew up one block from the Boulevard, so this is like coming back home for me. I love all the people here and I can’t wait for others to stop by,” said Fleming.