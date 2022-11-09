Motorcyclist killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash Published 11:44 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Springfield – Last night, shortly before 6:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 22 at the intersection with LA Hwy 1249 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 57-year-old Janie Blouin of Norco.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2016 Jeep Renegade, driven by 22-year-old Ami Gauthier of Ponchatoula, was stopped in the southbound lane of LA Hwy 1249 at the intersection with LA Hwy 22. At the same time, a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by Blouin, was traveling west on LA Hwy 22. For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep failed to yield to oncoming traffic and traveled into the westbound lane of LA Hwy 22 directly in front of the Harley-Davidson. The Harley-Davidson then impacted the Jeep.

Although wearing a DOT approved helmet, Blouin suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. She was pronounced deceased on the scene. Gauthier was properly restrained and was uninjured. Gauthier was not suspected of being impaired and voluntarily submitted to a chemical breath test which showed no alcohol detected. A routine toxicology sample was collected from Blouin and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.