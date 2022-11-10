Mississippi State Signs Top-Ranked Prospect From Mexico Published 2:33 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State’s men’s golf team signed Alejandro Fierro, the No. 2-ranked junior golfer from Ciudad Del Carmen, Mexico, on Wednesday.

Fierro formerly held the No. 1 spot in Mexico in 2020 and 2021. He is the No. 30 prospect in the 2023 class according to the AJGA Rolex rankings and No. 51 in the National Junior Golf Scoreboard rankings. Fierro has claimed seven victories in his junior career, along with 22 top-10 finishes.

“I am so excited to announce the signing of Alejandro Fierro,” head coach Dusty Smith said. “Alejandro is a proven winner that has a tremendous skill set. He is a gritty and tough competitor and will be a big impact player for our program for years to come. During the recruiting process, I learned very quickly that Alejandro cares deeply for others and has a passion for being part of a team.”

The Bulldog signee won the Sunshine State Amateur in 2021 with scores of 69, 70 and 77 and finished as the runner-up at the 2022 Junior AJGA Arnold Palmer Invitational. He shot three rounds in the 60s in a third-place finish at the AJGA Shreveport Junior. Fierro also represented his home country at the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup in Japan, finishing 13th.

“I know he is willing to do whatever it takes to make our program as successful as possible,” Smith added. “We want to welcome Alejandro to the Mississippi State golf family and can’t wait until he is on campus wearing the maroon and white.”

For more information on the Bulldog golf program, follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching “HailStateMG.”