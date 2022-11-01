Mississippi man killed in head-on Washington Parish crash

Published 9:53 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

By Special to the Item

Franklinton – This morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 25 near LA Hwy 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Lavon Givens of Jayess, Mississippi.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Givens was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 25 in a 1998 Peterbilt 379. At the same time, a 2019 Jeep Renegade was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 25. For reasons still under investigation, the Peterbilt impacted the Jeep head-on in the northbound lane of LA Hwy 25. After impact, the Peterbilt ran off of the roadway and became fully engulfed in flames.

At this time, restraint use is unknown for Givens and the driver of the Jeep. Givens sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Jeep sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the Jeep was transported to a local hospital. Impairment is unknown and routine toxicology results are pending for both drivers. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

