Mississippi man dies in St. Tammany Parish crash Published 8:50 am Friday, November 11, 2022

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in a vehicle collision in Folsom on Tuesday as Sherman Johnson.

Johnson, 54, of Tylertown, Mississippi, died after the 4 p.m. crash on Hwy. 25 near Village Farms Lane. The cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma, and the manner of death is accidental, Preston ruled.

The Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.