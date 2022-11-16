Mississippi lottery announces October transfer to the state Published 4:16 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

JACKSON, MISS – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has completed its October transfer to the state for $9,579,510.40, bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $37,869,149.34.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.

The first $80 million each fiscal year goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million in a fiscal year are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.