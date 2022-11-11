MHSAA names Dowdell 5A Mr. Football winner Published 10:26 am Friday, November 11, 2022

On Thursday, University of Oregon commit Dante Dowdell was named the 2022 Mississippi High School Activities Association Mr. Football in the class of 5A. One Mr. Football recipient was picked from each of the six classifications. The winners were selected by various high school coaches and members of the statewide media.

The entire list of award winners from all classes are;

Class 1A: Ty Jones – RB/LB, Bay Springs, Senior.

Class 2A: Austin Goss – QB, Scott Central, Senior.

Class 3A: Suntarine Perkins – RB/LB, Raleigh, Senior.

Class 4A: Isaac Smith – RB/DB, Itawamba, Senior.

Class 5A: Dante Dowdell – RB, Picayune, Senior.

Class 6A: Bray Hubbard – QB, Ocean Springs, Senior.

According to MHSAA, more information about awards presentations will be shared in the coming days in advance of the 2022 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi Gridiron Classic MHSAA Football State Championships, which will be played at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of Southern Miss, in Hattiesburg on December 2-3.

Dowell is having nothing short of a standout senior season with his 11-0 Picayune Maroon Tide team.

Dowdell stands 7th in Mississippi for rushing yards with 1,477 yards and 1,563 all-purpose yards. Over the course of 10 games, Dowdell averages 9.5 yards per carry with 19 touchdowns.

See 5A Mr. Football and the No. 4 Picayune Maroon Tide in action Friday, Nov 11 at 7 p.m. when the local team hosts the Laurel Tornadoes in the first round of the 5A State Championships.

Coverage of that game will be released on the Picayune Item website following the conclusion of the game.