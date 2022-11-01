Louisiana State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Tangipahoa Parish Published 9:47 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Hammond – On October 30, 2022, detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested to investigate a shooting incident involving the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On October 30, 2022, at approximately 10:10 a.m., the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 46000 block of Laurie Drive. Shortly after arrival, the subject barricaded himself inside of a vehicle. TPSO deputies then attempted to negotiate with the subject. During the negotiations, the subject indicated that he was in possession of an explosive device and shot a firearm into the air. The subject then exited the vehicle armed with a rifle while wearing a back pack on his chest, later to be found containing binary explosive targets. Deputies from TPSO and Officers from Hammond Police Department then discharged their service weapons at the suspect fatally injuring him.

The subject, who was later identified as 47-year-old Randall Bass of Hammond died on the scene.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency into this officer-involved shooting and the scene is being processed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Original Release – October 30, 2022

Hammond – At the request of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations are currently en-route to investigate an officer-involved shooting which occurred on Laurie Drive off of Wardline Road in Hammond. One subject is deceased. No officers were injured during the incident.

Police activity is present in the area and motorists should find an alternate route.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.