Lawson Smith Published 4:13 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Lawson Smith

November 13, 2022

Funeral Services for Lawson Allen Smith Jr., age 75, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11:30 am at Central Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 10:30 am until 11:30 am at Central Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Rolling Hills Baptist Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Kyle Jones will officiate the service.

A native of Brookhaven, MS, he was a Self Employed Business Owner.

Allen had a tremendous walk with the Lord. His goal in life was to see lives changed by the power of the gospel. He loved God’s creation so much. Whether it was going on a dinosaur dig in Montana or simply hunting for fossils in a creek bed, He saw God’s handiwork in everything. Through his ministry, Honoring The Creator, he reached hundreds of children and adults using geodes as an allegory to tell the story of redemption through Jesus Christ and how you must be born again to enter the kingdom of God. He would use fossils and rocks to explain creation and Noah’s flood. His last word was “rejoice”. So let us rejoice for his faith has ended in sight. He has met his Savior.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawson Allen Smith, Sr.and Elizabeth Rainey Smith.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Susan Sandidge Smith; his sons, Lawson Allen (Tina) Smith, III and Kevin Matthew (Jenny) Smith; 8 grandchildren; his brother, Tom Smith; his sisters, Sheila (Tommy) Robin and Oileen (Walter) Meeks; and several nieces and nephews.