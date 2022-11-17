Larry McBeth Published 10:35 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

Larry McBeth

November 10, 2022

Larry Wayne McBeth, 73, went to be with the Lord on November 10, 2022, in Picayune, MS.

Larry was born on November 22, 1948 in Picayune, MS and had lived here all of his life.

Larry was a commercial fisherman, carpenter and roofer.

Larry is survived by his wife of 37 years Rose Barbara McBeth; daughters Penny Lynn McBeth and Melisa Ann McBeth; Step-Son Randy Spears; step-daughters Cindy Russell and Stacy Vega; brother Billy D. McBeth; sister Beverly McBeth.

He was preceded in death by mother Margie McBeth and father Leon McBeth; brothers Bobby McBeth and Jimmy McBeth; sister Marsha McBeth.

A Celebration of life will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday November 27, 2022 at Old River Landing, Albert Prince Rd, Henleyfield, MS

Online condolences can be made at picayunefh.com.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Picayune Funeral Home, 815 South Haugh Avenue Picayune, MS 39466, (601) 798-5238.