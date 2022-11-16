LaHaye named 2022 Citizen of the Year at Poplarville banquet Published 4:11 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

On Tuesday, the Poplarville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Awards banquet at the Pearl River Community College campus.

Several workers, volunteers and community members where recognized for their outstanding work and efforts in the city of Poplarville.

City of Poplarville Fire Chief, Jason Bannister presented the Fireman of the Year award to Hunter Averett. Averett joined the fire squad at 19 years old and had been there for almost two years. Averett is now the Training Coordinator for the Poplarville Fire Department. Bannister described Averett as a strong leader in the department, who has multiple lone fire structure saves.

City of Poplarville Police Chief, Daniel Collier presented the Policeman of the Year award to Michael McClantoc. Collier said this years Policeman of the Year went to the most dedicated person he deals with every year. McClantoc always steps up no matter what and completes assignments before Collier even knows about it.

City of Poplarville Public Works Assistant, Heath Smith presented the City Worker of Year award to Jerrance A. Forrest. Smith said Forrest and him have been through thick and thin because they never know what to expect on a daily basis as city workers. But whatever it is was, Smith said Forrest stepped up to the occasion.

“We had some surprises with the Sweet Tea Festival, and he stepped up to another level, a big stage moment. I just can’t say enough for what he done for us and the team, and his co-workers respond to it,” said Smith.

Chamber Board Member Carol Williams presented he Future Leader of the Year Award to Poplarville High School senior, Jomyla C. McLeod. She’s an active member of multiple clubs and activities at PHS. She plan to major in pre-med. Williams said McLeod is an example of a leader on campus and loves to help out with community service and outreach programs.

“Jomyla’s leadership skills and her love for her community is the reason she was nominated for this award,” said Williams.

Chamber Board Member Pam LaHaye presented the Volunteer of the Year Award to Ann Bosworth. LaHaye the reception of this award is a true volunteer. Bosworth works with local vets and with the Pearl River County SPCA. She volunteers her time with the Poplarville Historical Preservation Society and is active in the Garden Club. She’s also a member of multiple volunteer agencies.

“Being a retired teacher is another one of her qualities that exhibits the compassion she has for others and to help with the needy,” said LaHaye.

Poplarville Mayor Louise Smith presented the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award to Pam Applewhite LaHaye. Smith said LaHaye is a citizen that’s made a difference in the city of Poplarville. And she makes everyone want to try and follower in her guiding footsteps. She promotes other Poplarville business at her own shop and assists in young girl with clothing for pageants. She also worked along side Mayor Smith and the PHS tennis coach to secure funds for a new tennis court. She done that and countless more acts around the City of Poplarville.

“She continuously works to improve out community, she does good work without seeking recognition for herself. She is a volunteer, a mentor a leader and a very strong advocate for Poplarville, She is a person with lots of ideas who works behind the scene to make projects happen,” said Smith.