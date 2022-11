Krull receives five-year railroad service award Published 3:57 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

KILN, MISS. – The Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission at its November 14 meeting recognized Kevin Krull for five years of service.

Krull is a certified conductor and certified locomotive engineer at Port Bienville Short Line Railroad. Connecting the port to CSX, the railroad boasts 17 miles of track and processes over 8,000 loaded railcars a year.