Krewe invites new members for 2022-2023 Published 1:28 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

The Krewe of the Pearl of Picayune is a community service and carnival organization for the purpose of fellowship, family fun, community service and Mardi Gras tradition in your own hometown.

The Krewe invites new members for 2022-2023!

Yearly dues are $200 per couple(family with children) and & $150 per individual.

Membership includes 2 admission(s) to the ball on January 28 at the HAWL Lodge, 2 places on the Krewe float for the parade on Feb. 11 in downtown Picayune, and social events, such as the Christmas party and the Krewe oyster shell painting party in January.

Membership is open to families, singles and couples, young and old. This year’s Krewe theme is “ Cruising the Caribbean.” The king and Queen for this year are Curtis and Debbie Craig of Carriere.

You can pick up a membership form at Pigott AllState on 915 Highway 43 North in Picayune. Or you can download and print out forms on the “Krewe of the Pearl” Facebook page. For further information, please leave a message on the Krewe’s Facebook page.