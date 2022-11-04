Juniorette Diamonds Host Local Veterans Published 3:44 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

On October 12, 2022 at The Grand in Picayune, the GFWC-MFWC Juniorette Diamonds hosted a

special banquet to honor local Veterans with over 35 in attendance, including Stacey Hobgood

Wilkes, MS State Representative District 108. As the Juniorettes served guests dinner and

dessert, attendees heard from the Veterans themselves, as well as two special guest speakers.

The speakers shared their experience serving their county, suicide awareness, and what the

community can do to help suicide prevention, a substantial problem among Veterans.

The first speaker was Kevin Cuttill, a disabled Vietnam Veteran, who started “Crusaders for

Veterans” following the death of his son who at the time was serving in the Navy. The second

speaker was Dawn Mucha Jonson who has served as the suicide prevention coordinator with

Veterans Administration in Biloxi, MS since 2020. The Juniorette Diamonds honored the two

speakers with an honorarium donation to “Crusaders for Veterans.”

The Juniorette Diamonds are a subsidiary of the local federated club, GFWC-MFWC Civic

Woman’s Club of Picayune, for girls in 7 th -12 th grades chosen through a selection process, for

leadership development, promoting civic duty and opportunities to serve their community.