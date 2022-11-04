Join PRCC for a magical night of fun at Wildcat Wonderland Published 3:58 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The halls are decked for the holidays and Pearl River Community College is excited to welcome community members onto the Poplarville Campus for the sixth annual Wildcat Wonderland experience. This FREE event will take place on Nov. 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Attendees are guaranteed to find something for everyone in the family as PRCC comes to life with the holiday spirit. The campus decorations pay homage to holiday favorites like “Peanuts,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and many more.

“It is amazing the feeling that lights and decorations can create,” said Senior Vice President for Instruction/Provost Dr. Martha Lou Smith. “Anytime we can bring joy to the students and the community, the campus elves are ready to help.

“Everything you see on campus was done by employees who understand the value of giving to others.”

Kids can visit with Santa in the Brownstone Center for the Arts, decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus, take a ride on the “Polar Express,” write letters to Santa at the post office, enjoy reindeer games, watch a Christmas movie on the Dobie Holden Stadium video board, or make crafts and slime.

Many very special guests have been confirmed, including the Grinch, Olaf from “Frozen,” Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, and Snoopy.

As if that wasn’t enough, PRCC is bringing in a bounce house, face painting, cotton candy making, hot chocolate giveaways, as well as a live Nativity and petting zoo.

Thousands of lights and displays will illuminate the campus providing guests with a sense of enchantment as they stroll the walkways to experience all that is offered.

Additionally, PRCC’s Museum will also be open to the public.

“Wildcat Wonderland is one of my favorite events of the year,” said Vice President of Enrollment Management and Business Services Candace Harper. “It is a time when we can open our doors to spread joy to the communities we serve. I am grateful for all the sponsors, departments, and individuals who jump in and serve wherever needed to help us continue to make this a free event each year.

“For a lot of families, this is the one free seasonal event their whole family can enjoy together. I am proud of our Wildcat family for opening their hearts and I encourage everyone to come see what we have in store this year.”

STOCKING THE SLEIGH

Attendees are asked to join the “Stocking the Sleigh” donation drive that evening. Non-perishable items will be collected at the red sleigh across from Whoville during Wildcat Wonderland. Donations will go to benefit children and students associated with The Market and Backpack Buddies of Poplarville, Inc. This is an easy way to help our neighbors during the holiday season.

PRCC’s Faculty & Staff Association is also hosting a collection drive in front of the Ramey’s grocery store across from PRCC’s Poplarville campus from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Nov. 17. Donations will go to “Stocking the Sleigh.”

The Market on the Poplarville Campus of PRCC is a food pantry for students, faculty and staff experiencing food insecurity. Items that are always needed include jelly, peanut butter, chicken noodle soup, fruit cups, hot chocolate packets, chips, soap, and toothpaste.

Backpack Buddies of Poplarville was started in October 2014 and is housed at the First United Methodist Church of Poplarville. Their mission is to provide food for children within the Poplarville School District who have little or no food over the weekends and to provide unmet essential necessities throughout the school year. Donations are asked to be items that are individually packaged and typically with pull tab openings for younger children to manage.

‘TWAS THE NIGHT CONCERT

Closing out the evening, PRCC students will perform at the ‘Twas the Night concert held in the Brownstone Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Join the Fine Arts Department as we celebrate the most magical night of the year with music.

‘Twas the Night will feature performances from the PRCC Singers, Jazzcats, The Voices, and the String of Pearls. The evening’s concert will include music that highlights the traditions of Christmas eve and music that puts a jazzy twist on some of the season’s favorite tunes. You won’t want to miss the finale!”

Tickets are $7 each and are available for purchase at prcc.edu/brownstone/upcoming- events/.

