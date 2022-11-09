Johnnie Lee Twillie Published 3:50 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need. ~Hebrews 4:16.

Funeral Services for Mr. Johnnie Lee Twillie will be Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St Matthew Missionary Baptist Church (2101 James Thomas Road, Picayune, MS 39466).

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Burial will follow services at the Picayune Cemetery.

Dr. Michael A. Kelley, Pastor of St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, will be the officiant. John was born on March 28, 1933. On November 3, 2022, he peacefully entered eternal rest at the Picayune Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. John was married, for 53 years, to the late Dorothy Earl Gilmore (Arrington) Twillie. He was a member of the St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church.

John leaves to cherish his loving daughter, Dorothy Jean Vaughn; two grandchildren, that he raised: Trina Vaughn and Cortez (Salenta) Vaughn; great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, and friends.

Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home (1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS 39466).