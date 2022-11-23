Home of Tim and Ysonde Hobbs Published 12:10 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

1 of 3

By, Darlene C. Adams,

Tim and Ysonde‘s home at 105 Crestview is nestled in the woods of the River Oaks Community

of Picayune. As you pass through the decorated gates you will arrive at a traditional American

Federal style brick home. Built in the 1990s the house rests on the site of a Native American

village. The property was later owned by an officer in Andrew Jacksons army. A spring beside

the house was used a campsite by Jackson’s army before the Battle of New Orleans.

Inside you will find a mixture of past and present with a blend of contemporary and antique

decor. In the hall is an Art Nouveau china cupboard with Ysonde’s collection of clear glassware.

On the right is a formal dining room set with her mother’s china and candelabra. In the china

cupboard are Mardi Gras keepsakes celebrating her family’s 200-year participation in New

Orleans life and culture.

In the living room is a large antique buffet. Look for Mardi Gras carvings of crowns, jesters and

a female figure holding a crown and scepter. There is also a large religious statue from Ysonde’s

former home at St. Elizabeth’s in New Orleans. Saint Elizabeth‘s was originally a nunnery and

orphanage bought by vampire author Anne Rice and later converted to condominiums.

Off of the living room is an atrium where you can view the woods, spring and pond.

Upstairs is a master bedroom with a large outdoor patio that

overlooks the pond. The guest bedroom has a replica of an 18th century canopied bed and an

original renaissance revival master chair.

On the third floor, is a small Victorian bedroom. Another third-floor room is filled with toys for

Ysonde’s grandchildren. It is decorated for Christmas tea. An upstairs interior balcony

overlooks the casual family room.

You are welcome to pass through the family room and follow the brick walk to the wine cellar.

The cellar was designed by Tim and inspired by Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop on Bourbon Street.