Home of Tim and Ysonde Hobbs
Published 12:10 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022
By, Darlene C. Adams,
Tim and Ysonde‘s home at 105 Crestview is nestled in the woods of the River Oaks Community
of Picayune. As you pass through the decorated gates you will arrive at a traditional American
Federal style brick home. Built in the 1990s the house rests on the site of a Native American
village. The property was later owned by an officer in Andrew Jacksons army. A spring beside
the house was used a campsite by Jackson’s army before the Battle of New Orleans.
Inside you will find a mixture of past and present with a blend of contemporary and antique
decor. In the hall is an Art Nouveau china cupboard with Ysonde’s collection of clear glassware.
On the right is a formal dining room set with her mother’s china and candelabra. In the china
cupboard are Mardi Gras keepsakes celebrating her family’s 200-year participation in New
Orleans life and culture.
In the living room is a large antique buffet. Look for Mardi Gras carvings of crowns, jesters and
a female figure holding a crown and scepter. There is also a large religious statue from Ysonde’s
former home at St. Elizabeth’s in New Orleans. Saint Elizabeth‘s was originally a nunnery and
orphanage bought by vampire author Anne Rice and later converted to condominiums.
Off of the living room is an atrium where you can view the woods, spring and pond.
Upstairs is a master bedroom with a large outdoor patio that
overlooks the pond. The guest bedroom has a replica of an 18th century canopied bed and an
original renaissance revival master chair.
On the third floor, is a small Victorian bedroom. Another third-floor room is filled with toys for
Ysonde’s grandchildren. It is decorated for Christmas tea. An upstairs interior balcony
overlooks the casual family room.
You are welcome to pass through the family room and follow the brick walk to the wine cellar.
The cellar was designed by Tim and inspired by Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop on Bourbon Street.