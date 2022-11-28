Holy Angels Anglican Catholic Church Published 10:04 am Monday, November 28, 2022

PICAYUNE – Many of us still long for the old-fashioned Christmas services of our youths – held at midnight on Christmas eve and timed so that we receive Holy Communion just after midnight. We still remember the old service of the Mass, in which the worship was conducted “ad orientum”. with the Altar against the east wall and the service said by the Priest facing the altar, leading the congregation in worship.

If you remember, and would like to experience that kind of traditional worship again, we invite you to come visit us at Holy Angels Anglican Catholic Church, located at 1811 East Canal Street in Picayune, MS. Here, we still celebrate the Holy Eucharist in the traditional fashion with the 1928 Book of Common Prayer.

Holy Angels is a parish of the Diocese of New Orleans in the Anglican Catholic Church. We are devoutly orthodox in worship, holding fast to the worship as it was handed down to the Apostles and down through the ages in the church before so many of the modern innovations began to creep in.

We use old-fashioned hymns and the Sarum Rite Mass. If this appeals to you, come find your roots again with us. We have Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays, and at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday evenings, with other services by announcement. If you would like more information, please contact Fr. Larry Wagoner, Rector of Holy Angels at (601) 590-0553.