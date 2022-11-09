Hattiesburg, MS Post Office to Host Nov. 17 Job Fair Published 11:00 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Hattiesburg, MS — The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver For America. We are committed to our workforce — beginning with providing great opportunities for new employees, then continuing to provide advancement and career development.

Postal employment as a Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) at $19.50 per hour, City Carrier Assistant (CCA) at $18.92 per hour, and Postal Support Employee (PSE) at $18.69 per hour is available at various locations including Bay Springs, Beaumont, Collins, Columbia, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Lucedale, Lumberton, Picayune, Prentiss, and Purvis. Job seekers may learn more about these employment opportunities at this job fair:

Thursday, November 17, 2022

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Hattiesburg Post Office

220 S 40th Avenue

Hattiesburg, MS 39402

An RCA will have a continuous, part-time job. This on-call position could be ideal if one is retired, self-employed, an at-home parent, an educator, night student, or if employed on an evening shift schedule. An RCA serves families and businesses in rural and suburban areas. This employee is responsible for the delivery and collection of mail, working part-time when regular carriers have scheduled days off or vacation days. An RCA also sells stamps, supplies, and money orders. An applicant must have a valid state driver’s license and demonstrate and maintain a safe driving record. A personal vehicle may be required. Becoming an RCA is the first step to becoming a full-time, regular rural carrier with full benefits.

A CCA delivers and collects mail on foot or by vehicle under varying road and weather conditions; maintains professional and effective public relations with customers and others, requiring a general familiarity with postal laws, regulations, products, and procedures

CCA employment is a temporary appointment not to exceed 360 days. A subsequent appointment after a five-day break in service will be subject to business needs and may lead to a career position. A CCA may be required to work any day of the week, including weekends and holidays. An applicant must have a valid state driver’s license, a safe driving record, and at least two years of unsupervised experience driving a passenger car or larger.

As a Postal Support Employee (PSE) Sales and Services/Distribution Associate (SSDA), you will perform a variety of sales and customer support services. This job primarily involves providing services to customers at the retail counter at the Posta Office. If you enjoy regularly working with the public, this position may be an excellent fit for you.

Career employees can earn premium long-term benefits that complement good pay. Some of the benefits include multiple health and life insurance choices, pension benefits and a Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) like a 401(k), and vacation time and sick leave.

The Postal Service is an organization that promotes largely from within, offering career development to help prepare employees achieve their professional goals. Training programs including entry-level functional job-related training, technical hands-on learning, new supervisor training, and management-to-executive level development.