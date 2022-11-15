Governor Tate Reeves Releases Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation
Published 3:55 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022
“Mississippi’s economy is booming. Unemployment rates are at all-time lows, and we’re on pace to achieve record-shattering capital investment in 2022. We continue to reach new heights as a state, and it’s thanks to the hardworking people who live here. Mississippi has no plans to hit the brakes anytime soon,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “My Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation builds on that success and highlights my administration’s core priorities for the next legislative session.”
“Our ultimate aim is straightforward: to advance responsible policies that lay the foundation of a strong society and allow Mississippians to flourish,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We will maximize freedom, we will protect your rights and safety, and we will build a future that every Mississippian can be proud of. In other words, my budget continues to put you – the taxpayer – first.”
Governor Reeves’ top priorities for Fiscal Year 2024 include:
- Eliminating the income tax
- Advancing the New Pro-Life Agenda
- Giving Mississippi children a first-rate education
- Making it easier to raise a family
- Lowering healthcare costs
- Building a high-quality workforce
- Protecting the safety of Mississippians
The full Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation can be found here.