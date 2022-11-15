Governor Tate Reeves Releases Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation

Governor Tate Reeves today released his Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation. The Budget Recommendation highlights an agenda focused on fueling Mississippi’s economic engine, strengthening education and equipping Mississippi’s workforce with the skills needed to live fulfilling lives, heightening efforts to protect Mississippians and combat crime, and building a culture of life that makes it easier to raise a family.

“Mississippi’s economy is booming. Unemployment rates are at all-time lows, and we’re on pace to achieve record-shattering capital investment in 2022. We continue to reach new heights as a state, and it’s thanks to the hardworking people who live here. Mississippi has no plans to hit the brakes anytime soon,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “My Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation builds on that success and highlights my administration’s core priorities for the next legislative session.”

“Our ultimate aim is straightforward: to advance responsible policies that lay the foundation of a strong society and allow Mississippians to flourish,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We will maximize freedom, we will protect your rights and safety, and we will build a future that every Mississippian can be proud of. In other words, my budget continues to put you – the taxpayer – first.”

Governor Reeves’ top priorities for Fiscal Year 2024 include: