Gore named center head of MSU’s Delta region Published 4:57 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

By Susan Collins-Smith

MSU Extension Service

STONEVILLE, Miss. — A long-time Mississippi State University entomologist and researcher has been named head of the MSU Delta Research and Extension Center.

Jeff Gore assumed the role on Nov. 1. He has served as interim center head since Nov. 16, 2021. As an entomologist with the MSU Extension Service and a researcher with the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station, he has been based at the Stoneville station since 2007.

“Dr. Gore’s years of experience, along with his relationships with producers, stakeholder groups and MSU faculty and staff, make him uniquely equipped to serve in this role,” said Experiment Station Director Scott Willard. “I am excited to welcome him as center head full time.”

The center focuses its research and Extension educational activities on cotton, rice, soybean, corn, and catfish production. Its primary goal is to increase yields of the region’s producers while preserving and protecting the Delta’s environment and natural resources. The 4,700-acre center employs more than 20 research scientists and more than 100 support personnel.

It is one of four regional centers in the state and serves as the hub of operations for 19 Extension offices in northwest Mississippi.

“I have no doubt Dr. Gore will do an outstanding job,” said Steve Martin, interim Extension director. “As an accomplished and respected Extension and research professor, he understands the important relationship between Extension education and research activities.”