Gonzalez earns NJCAA Player of the Week Published 1:03 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast’s Ivan Gonzalez provided huge performances in two of Mississippi Gulf Coast’s biggest men’s soccer games of the season, and the NJCAA named him its Division II Player of the Week on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs needed a win in the regular-season finale against Southwest Mississippi, and the sophomore midfielder provided two assists in a 6-0 victory to clinch a home playoff game.

In the NJCAA Gulf District quarterfinal, he was instrumental in all four Bulldogs goals. He scored once, assisted twice and drew a penalty for the other in a 4-1 win over Itawamba.

He’s the first Gulf Coast player to receive a national award this season.

Gulf Coast continues postseason play Friday when the Bulldogs take on archrival Pearl River in the district semifinals at Ellisville. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.