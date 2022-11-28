Fields, Powe named Bulldogs of the Week Published 1:00 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

PERKINSTON — Simaru Fields and Demarcus Powe have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Nov. 21-27. They helped Gulf Coast win its first three games in new Dantzler Arena.

Fields, a freshman guard from Gulfport, averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.0 steals for Gulf Coast in a pair of wins in the Bulldog Thanksgiving Classic. In her best game, she had 21 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals in a 62-47 over East Mississippi.

Powe, a freshman guard from Meridian, made 6-of-8 from behind the arc to finish with 20 points in a 105-59 win over Royal Ambassadors in the Bulldogs’ first game at Dantzler Arena. He made 7-of-9 field goals in the game and had two assists.

