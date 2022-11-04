Felicia House Sullivan Published 3:44 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and

learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is

easy and my burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30

Memorial services will be held Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at New Hebron Baptist Church,

111 Byrd Street, Carriere, MS. rev. Joey Walton will be the officiant.

Felicia House Sullivan was born September 19, 1961 to the late John Henry House, Sr. and Selena Ceaser

House in Picayune, MS.

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022 Felicia earned her wings surrounded by family and friends at her

resident at the age of 61. To know her was to love her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Selena House; her husband, Jerry Dean Sullivan.

Felicia leaves to cherish her loving memories, two devoted sons, Warren Matthews (Hanh) House and

Paul Dean Sullivan; one adorable daughter, Amanda Freeland; 8 beautiful grandchildren, Aaron Nguyen,

Christian Nguyen, Desmond Xavier House, Amiyah Linh House, Matthew Sullivan, Brandon Freeland,

Jacob Freeland, Joshua Taylor; 8 brothers; 3 sisters; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives

and friends. “A Beautiful Soul to be at Peace”

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home