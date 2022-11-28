Fatal crash in Stone County Published 9:29 am Monday, November 28, 2022

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol

responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Stone County.

A 2008 GMC Envoy driven by Marie Fore, 58, and passenger Donna Rayburn, 79, both residents of

Gulfport, MS, were traveling North on Highway 49. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and

overturned. The driver, Marie Fore, received fatal injuries from the crash. The passenger, Donna

Rayburn, sustained severe injuries and was airlifted from the crash scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.