Fatal crash in Stone County
Published 9:29 am Monday, November 28, 2022
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol
responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Stone County.
A 2008 GMC Envoy driven by Marie Fore, 58, and passenger Donna Rayburn, 79, both residents of
Gulfport, MS, were traveling North on Highway 49. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and
overturned. The driver, Marie Fore, received fatal injuries from the crash. The passenger, Donna
Rayburn, sustained severe injuries and was airlifted from the crash scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.