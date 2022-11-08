EMCC men grab three individual titles and team runner-up honors at Southern Arkansas rodeo Published 11:11 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — East Mississippi Community College collected three individual titles and earned a season-best, second-place men’s team finish this past weekend at the Southern Arkansas University Mulerider Annual Intercollegiate Rodeo. The three-day event concluded Saturday at Story Arena.

In finishing as team runners-up to nationally second-ranked Missouri Valley College at the SAU event, the Lions won individual titles in team roping, tie-down roping and bull riding. The twin brother tandem of Colton and Wyatt Allen, from Dadeville, Alabama, totaled 300 points between them with runs of 7.1 and 8.4 seconds to claim their first collegiate team roping title for EMCC.

Along with their 435 team points accumulated by their six-man points roster, the Lions also generated an additional 410 points that counted toward individual scoring totals. Laine Moore (Albertville, AL) won the tie-down roping competition with times of 12.1 and 10.1 seconds to earn 140 individual points, while Luke Stanley (Mantachie) secured 120 individual points by winning the bull riding event

EMCC’s Gavin Lee (Poplarville) tied for men’s all-around runner-up honors at the SAU event with 220 total points by finishing among the scorers in steer wrestling (80 points), bareback riding (70 points) and in team roping (70 points) with Josie Luttrell (Morganfield, KY) from the EMCC women’s team.

Rounding out the men’s team scoring for the Lions was sophomore Tanner Brown (Florence), who placed fourth in tie-down roping with 65 points on runs of 12.2 and 12.4 seconds.

The Missouri Valley College men (760 points) and the University of West Alabama women (400 points) continued their winning ways by prevailing for the fourth time in as many Ozark Region rodeos this fall. MVC placed second in the women’s competition at SAU with 280 points, while the EMCC women tied for fifth place with the 70 points earned by Luttrell in team roping.

Coach Morgan Goodrich’s East Mississippi Community College teams will conclude the fall portion of the 2022-23 Ozark Region schedule by competing at Murray State University, Nov. 17-19, in Murray, Kentucky.