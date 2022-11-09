Early Head Start receives $100,000 donation Published 3:58 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

During Picayune School District’s regular Board of Trustees meeting, members of the Board heard about the Early Head Start, Early Learning Collaborative.

The Collaborative received a $100,000 donation from The First Bank. This is the third year The First Bank has donated $100,000 to the school.

In other business, the Board will continue to seek quotes from Planet Recess for playground equipment for handicap individuals.

The Board is also seeking quotes due to a need for more AED’s from Cintas Corporation. The district currently has out of date AED’s in stock, Superintendent Dean Shaw and the rest of the Board stressed the importance of having new AED’s.