Dorothy Lee Pekinto Published 9:39 am Friday, November 25, 2022

Funeral Services for Dorothy Lee Pekinto, age 84, of Kiln, MS, who passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 8:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Palmetto, FL, she was a retired Bookkeeper.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Bennett and Pearly Pitts Bennett Mitchell; son, Brad Bowman.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Alvin J Pekinto; sons, Darrin Bowman, Gary (Pat) Bowman, Kristan (Sandra) Helman, and Kurt (Sherry) Helman; daughter, Karla Fontenell; brother, Eljie (Sue) Bennett; sisters, Barbara (Jim) McClendon and Wanda (Norman) Lee; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.