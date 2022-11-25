Dorothy Lee Pekinto

Published 9:39 am Friday, November 25, 2022

By Special to the Item

Funeral Services for Dorothy Lee Pekinto, age 84, of Kiln, MS, who passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 8:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.
A native of Palmetto, FL, she was a retired Bookkeeper.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Bennett and Pearly Pitts Bennett Mitchell; son, Brad Bowman.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Alvin J Pekinto; sons, Darrin Bowman, Gary (Pat) Bowman, Kristan (Sandra) Helman, and Kurt (Sherry) Helman; daughter, Karla Fontenell; brother, Eljie (Sue) Bennett; sisters, Barbara (Jim) McClendon and  Wanda (Norman) Lee; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

