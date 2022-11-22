Dorothea Jones

Published 4:11 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

By Special to the Item

Funeral Services for Dorothea Ware Jones, age 80, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, will be held Friday, November 25, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Union Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Friday, November 25, 2022 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Union Baptist Church.
Burial will be in Pearson Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Rev. Buddy Sheriff will officiate the service.
A native of Gulfport, MS, she was a Business Owner and a member of Union Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alex W. Ware and Dorothea Mack Ware; daughter, Kimberly Jones Sims.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Raymond L. Jones; son, Raymond L. Jones Jr.; grandchildren, Michael (Ashley) Peterson, Wesley Peterson, Haley Jones (Colby) Lambert, Shelby  Jones, and Kylie Rae Sims; great-grandchildren, Stella Kate Peterson, Carson Dillard, Bennett Jones, and Jaxtyn Peterson; her siblings, Alex (Linda) Ware, Freddy (Celia) Ware, Michael Ware, Richard (Donna) Ware, Ramona Thompkins, Robin Hayes, Jeff (Beth) Ware, Melinda Ware, Karen Sgalato, and Susan (Mike) Riggins; numerous nieces and nephews.
Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

