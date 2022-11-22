Dorothea Jones

Funeral Services for Dorothea Ware Jones, age 80, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, will be held Friday, November 25, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Union Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Friday, November 25, 2022 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Union Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Pearson Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Buddy Sheriff will officiate the service.

A native of Gulfport, MS, she was a Business Owner and a member of Union Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alex W. Ware and Dorothea Mack Ware; daughter, Kimberly Jones Sims.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Raymond L. Jones; son, Raymond L. Jones Jr.; grandchildren, Michael (Ashley) Peterson, Wesley Peterson, Haley Jones (Colby) Lambert, Shelby Jones, and Kylie Rae Sims; great-grandchildren, Stella Kate Peterson, Carson Dillard, Bennett Jones, and Jaxtyn Peterson; her siblings, Alex (Linda) Ware, Freddy (Celia) Ware, Michael Ware, Richard (Donna) Ware, Ramona Thompkins, Robin Hayes, Jeff (Beth) Ware, Melinda Ware, Karen Sgalato, and Susan (Mike) Riggins; numerous nieces and nephews.