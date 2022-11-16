Funeral Services for Donna Fay Dedeaux Powe, age 60, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Friday, November 18, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Dedeaux Family Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Daniel Simpson will officiate the service.

Donna was born in Wiggins, MS, and grew up in the Silver Run Community. She worked in Logistics as a buyer for Stennis Space Center and a member of the Baptist faith who always stood on God’s promise. “Continue to stand on the promise.”

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hayward Allen Dedeaux and Betty Nell Dedeaux; brother, Larry Allen Dedeaux; sister, Karen Ann Dedeaux.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of over twenty-five loving years, Kenneth L. Powe; sons, Seth Allen (Edie) Simpson, Daniel Berlin (Krystal) Simpson, and Grant Michael (Chelsea) Shaw; bonus daughter, Rachel Michelle Spiers; grandchildren, Tori Marie Simpson, Dalton Wayne Simpson, William Seth Simpson, Slade Allen Simpson, Kaydence Leigh Shaw, Jaxston Eli Simpson, Kinsley Rae Shaw, and Layton Louis Simpson; bonus grandchildren, Gentry Wayne Blackwell, Caroline R. Spiers, and Amelia Laine Spiers; brothers, Steven (Melanie) Dedeaux, Robert W. (Angela) Dedeaux, and Douglas H. (Kamika) Dedeaux; sister-in-law, Teresa Dedeaux; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones; her dear friends, the three heifers, Tasha Jones, Susan Daigle, and Candy Robinson.