Donald Schneider

Mass of Christian Burial for Donald C Schneider, age 86, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, will be held Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 10:30 am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home; and also Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Private Entombment.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Father Bernard Papania will officiate the service.

A native of New Orleans, LA, he served in the US Army. Don retired after many years as a Certified Public Accountant. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, and the Knights of Columbus. Don will be remembered as an honest and generous person who always was willing to assist others. He had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger. Don’s most satisfying hobby was his woodworking projects. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence August Schneider and Gladys Chamel Schneider; his first wife, Sylvia Rose Courrege Schneider; daughter, Colette Schneider Cure; brother, Clarence Schneider; and his sisters, Betty Trocchiano and Janice Bairnsfather.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Jane “Cookie” Bowman Schneider; his children, Donald Charles Schneider, Darin Christopher (Stephanie) Schneider, Richard Mark Dean, Jayne Marie Satimore, and Lisa Anne Dean (Jimmy) Owens; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his brother, Lynn (Linda) Schneider.