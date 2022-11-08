Deacon Harry Henry Published 4:16 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

November 4, 2022

Funeral service will be held Friday November 11, 2022, at 11 am., in Hart’s Chapel Baptist Church, for Deacon Harry Henry age 79 of Derby, MS., who passed, November 4, 2022 at his home. A native of Sandy Hook, MS.

He was united with Green Grove Baptist Church, under the leadership of Reverend A.W. Parker, and later under the leadership of R.C. Wilkes and Reverend Sim Poole Jr., and currently Reverend Joey Mark. He served as superintendent of Sunday School, a member of brotherhood, and male choir. He was a faithful member of the church until his health began to fail. He retired from Brown and Root Industrial service out of Louisiana and Pittman Construction Company.

Deacon Harry Henry was preceded in death by his parents; David and Emma Smith Henry, six brothers; L.Z., David Lee, Eddie D., Joseph, John L. and Jerry Henry.

Deacon Henry, leaves to cherish his memories, four loving sons; Harris Henry and Michael Henry both of Biloxi, MS., John Henry of Virginia, and Lloyd Henry of Chicago, IL., three daughters; Connie Henry of Pachuta, MS., Melicia Henry of Poplarville, MS., and Krystal Smith of Picayune MS. four sisters; Lee Bertha Poole, Emma Marie Williams, Everlean Sharpe and Carrie Percy all of Poplarville, MS., one brother, Leroy Henry of Bogalusa, LA., one step brother, Curtis Smith of Slidell, LA., 22 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation at 10 am., Friday November 11, 2022, at Hart’s Chapel Baptist Church. Burial in Rosa Park Cemetery, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.