Covington Scores in Double Figures in JSU’s Season Opener at North Carolina
Published 2:45 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022
CHAPEL HILL, N.C.| Jariyah Covington scored 19 points as Jackson State opened its 2022-23 season on the road. JSU fell to North Carolina 91-59 at Carmichael Arena Wednesday evening.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Jackson State (0-1) opened the game tying the score at seven as Jariyah Covington hit a three-point shot at 5:09 after the Tigers bounced back from a 6-2 UNC lead
- North Carolina (1-0) scored again at the 4:49 mark right before the first media timeout to take the lead back, 9-7
- UNC closed out the first quarter leading Jackson State 22-11 as Paulina Paris scored on a layup with 14 seconds left in the quarter
- Daja Woodard went up for the two-point jumper to open the second quarter at 8:55 for the Tigers after the Tar Heels scored twice
- UNC went on a 13-0 run to take a 53-20 lead into the half
- Covington hit a jumper at 7:39 in the third quarter in an effort to give JSU a second half spark
- Daphane White scored back-to-back layups in the paint as JSU continued to trail 67-26 with 5:38 left in the third
- Covington came away with another three-pointer at the 4:02 mark for Jackson State
- JSU scored on four free throws before going into the fourth quarter trailing behind the Tar Heels 71-36
- Liz Martino and Angel Jackson each scored on jumpers at 9:24 and 8:20 to commence the fourth quarter
- Ti’Ian Boler scored at the 6:50 mark as she put the layup in for JSU
- UNC’s Anya Poole pushed the Tar Heels’ advantage to 90-53 with a layup at the 2:17 mark
- Keshuna Luckett put the layup in with eight seconds left on the clock as JSU fell to North Carolina 91-53
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
- Jackson State shot 33.8 percent (22-for-65) from the floor and 52.9 percent (9-for-17) from the free-throw line
- Jariyah Covington led for JSU putting up 19 points, four rebounds, a block and a steal
- Angel Jackson registered 10 rebounds, seven points and one steal
- Ti’Ian Boler added seven points and three rebounds
- The Tigers registered 22 points in the paint, 19 bench points, four fast break points, eight points off 16 UNC turnovers and nine second-chance points
- North Carolina shot 57.8 percent (37-for-64) from the floor and 45.5 percent (10-for-22) from the free-throw line
- Kennedy Todd-Williams listed 20 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals for UNC
- Alyssa Ustby followed with 19 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals
- UNC recorded 40 points in the paint, 26 bench points, 20 fast break points, 22 points off 20 JSU turnovers and 11 second-chance points
UP NEXT
The Tigers open play in game one of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament Saturday at Colorado. Tipoff is set for 4:00 p.m. at the CU Events Center.
