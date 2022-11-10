Covington Scores in Double Figures in JSU’s Season Opener at North Carolina Published 2:45 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.| Jariyah Covington scored 19 points as Jackson State opened its 2022-23 season on the road. JSU fell to North Carolina 91-59 at Carmichael Arena Wednesday evening.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Jackson State (0-1) opened the game tying the score at seven as Jariyah Covington hit a three-point shot at 5:09 after the Tigers bounced back from a 6-2 UNC lead

scored again at the 4:49 mark right before the first media timeout to take the lead back, 9-7 UNC closed out the first quarter leading Jackson State 22-11 as Paulina Paris scored on a layup with 14 seconds left in the quarter

Daja Woodard went up for the two-point jumper to open the second quarter at 8:55 for the Tigers after the Tar Heels scored twice

Covington hit a jumper at 7:39 in the third quarter in an effort to give JSU a second half spark

Daphane White scored back-to-back layups in the paint as JSU continued to trail 67-26 with 5:38 left in the third

Covington came away with another three-pointer at the 4:02 mark for Jackson State

JSU scored on four free throws before going into the fourth quarter trailing behind the Tar Heels 71-36

Liz Martino and Angel Jackson each scored on jumpers at 9:24 and 8:20 to commence the fourth quarter

Ti’Ian Boler scored at the 6:50 mark as she put the layup in for JSU

UNC’s Anya Poole pushed the Tar Heels’ advantage to 90-53 with a layup at the 2:17 mark

Keshuna Luckett put the layup in with eight seconds left on the clock as JSU fell to North Carolina 91-53

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Jackson State shot 33.8 percent (22-for-65) from the floor and 52.9 percent (9-for-17) from the free-throw line

Jariyah Covington led for JSU putting up 19 points, four rebounds, a block and a steal

Ti’Ian Boler added seven points and three rebounds

The Tigers registered 22 points in the paint, 19 bench points, four fast break points, eight points off 16 UNC turnovers and nine second-chance points

North Carolina shot 57.8 percent (37-for-64) from the floor and 45.5 percent (10-for-22) from the free-throw line

Kennedy Todd-Williams listed 20 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals for UNC

Alyssa Ustby followed with 19 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals

UNC recorded 40 points in the paint, 26 bench points, 20 fast break points, 22 points off 20 JSU turnovers and 11 second-chance points

UP NEXT

The Tigers open play in game one of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament Saturday at Colorado. Tipoff is set for 4:00 p.m. at the CU Events Center.

