“Christmas Tree, Already” Published 9:40 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Is that a Christmas tree I see in the picture you posted on social media? Please tell me you haven’t already put up your Christmas tree! Do you feel like you need to apologize for putting up your Christmas tree early? Some that have already put up their Christmas tree feel they must apologize. Why would one feel an apology was necessary? Well, Grinches see everything. Well whether you have your tree up or not, putting up the tree makes a statement.

First, putting up your tree earlier can bring out our happier side. Putting up the Christmas tree and decorations does create some excitement. See how excited your toddler is to get their hands on the ornaments on the tree. Putting up the tree actually causes a shift emotionally making us feel happier. It even boosts wellbeing. It actually gives you longer to enjoy the lights and the excitement.

Second, putting up a tree earlier can bring out our thankful side. A Christmas tree can remind us of what we are truly thankful for. As we put up the tree, we remember life’s true gifts. We think of a great Christmas memory of years ago that was shared with a family member now in heaven. We may put on the tree an ornament made by a child while they were young, reminding us time is such a great gift.

Third, putting up a tree earlier can bring out our creative side. We may decide not to use expensive ornaments, but get creative and make our own ornaments. One year my wife used magnolia leaves. The prettiest Christmas tree I have ever seen was decorated with what looked like dew-soaked spider webs glistening in the sun.

Fourth, putting up a tree earlier can bring out our frugal side. Christmas is expensive. Shopping earlier can help us to catch the good sales, shop online, or plan better for the people on our shopping list.

Fifth, putting up a tree earlier can bring out our good side. A reminder that we should let our light shine more than just for one day at Christmas time. “You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden… Let your light shine before men in such a way that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven.” (Matthew 5: 14,16).