Christmas in Picayune Published 11:23 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

By Rob Sigler

Downtown Picayune will be full of holiday events as area merchants and customers gear up for Christmas.

“Busy times are planned,” said Picayune Main Street executive director Reba Beebe.

Christmas in Downtown Picayune gets underway Dec. 1, with the annual “tree lighting ceremony” with Picayune Mayor Jim Luke, City Manager Harvey Miller and the city council hosting the event at Crosby Commons beginning at 5:30 p.m.

That’s on the beginning.

Friday, Dec. 2 will be a busy day in downtown beginning with the Picayune Kiwanis Club hosting their annual pancake fundraiser breakfast at Southern Char Steakhouse, located at 210 West Canal Street.

Pancakes will be available from 7 to 9:30 a.m. and if you have not bought tickets from a local Kiwanian, you can purchase them at the door for $7 each or 3 for $20. Dine-in and carryout will be available. The event will also include a 50/50 raffle, as well as a silent auction. Proceeds benefit local special needs individuals in the Pearl River County area.

While the pancake breakfast is taking place, local radio station WRJW will be hosting a Toys for Tots radio-thon from 8 a.m. to noon. Folks are encouraged to drop off a new toy donation at the radio station on Highway 43 South or pledge a dollar amount by calling into the radio-thon. The last day for donations is Dec. 16.

Friday’s events continue that evening with the annual “Shop By Candlelight” and “Christmas on the Rails” in downtown Picayune from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

According to Beebe, shoppers and diners on West and East Canal will be greeted with faux snow, luminaries and festive decorated shops. “It’s a magical family event so have your Christmas shopping list.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive by fire truck at 5:30 on North Main Street so have your cellphone cameras ready for a quick photo op.

There will also be Christmas music on the steps of City Hall, as well as Christmas movies in the parking lot at 116 West Canal Street.

Meanwhile, the Grinch and Cindy Lou will be entertaining outside the Train Depot on Highway 11 South. There will also be free trolley rides, a stage coach, train and hay rides will load at the train depot until 8 p.m. Free refreshments and hot chocolate stations will be on West and East Canal, as well as at the train depot parking lot.

The Christmas fun will continue Saturday, Dec. 3 with Santa’s Workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Jack Read Park. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Picayune, children can have their pictures taken with Santa. The $10 package includes an 8×10, two 5×7 and four 4×6 photos. No appointments are necessary.

Christmas crafts for those age 2-12 include ornament decorating, cookie decorating, Christmas cards for Santa and more, as well as hot chocolate, hot dogs, chips and drinks courtesy of local Boy Scouts Troop 2 and Cub Scouts Troop 2.

From 2-6 p.m. Saturday, the Civic Woman’s Club of Picayune will host the 35th annual Christmas Pilgrimage Tour of Homes. Tickets are $10 and available at Melinda’s Fine Gifts, or from CWC members. Proceeds fund scholarships for local high school students.

There are three beautiful homes on the tour this year. Included are the homes of Selvia and Charles Kennedy, Ysonde and Tim Hobbs, and Amanda and Jerry Foxworth.

The featured church this year is First United Methodist Church, which has been part of Picayune since 1903 and is located at 323 North Haugh Avenue.