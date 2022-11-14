Catchings, Sanders named Bulldogs of the Week

Published 12:18 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — TK Catchings and Donovan Sanders have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Nov. 7-13.

 

Catchings, a sophomore forward from New Hebron, had 17 points and seven rebounds in just 19 minutes during Gulf Coast’s women’s basketball 72-43 season-opening win at Delgado. She made seven of 10 field goal attempts.

Sanders, a sophomore point guard from Walls, averaged 16.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds in a pair of losses for the Bulldogs.

 

