Catchings, Sanders named Bulldogs of the Week Published 12:18 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

PERKINSTON — TK Catchings and Donovan Sanders have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Nov. 7-13.

Catchings, a sophomore forward from New Hebron, had 17 points and seven rebounds in just 19 minutes during Gulf Coast’s women’s basketball 72-43 season-opening win at Delgado. She made seven of 10 field goal attempts.

Sanders, a sophomore point guard from Walls, averaged 16.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds in a pair of losses for the Bulldogs.

